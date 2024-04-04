G-Eazy, Coi Leray, & Kaliii Are Searching For A Night Of Debauchery On "Femme Fatale"

Over the course of G-Eazy's c areer, the Oakland, California MC has received a fair amount of criticism. Some of that comes from his "corny" writing or "bland" tracks. Most see him as a club banger artist, which is not a bad way to go about making music. He has differentiated his sound as well, but it seems the majority go for the high-octane cuts. So today, G-Eazy is back with a new offering in that space with "Femme Fatale."

The song's theme is about men and women both participating in the hedonistic lifestyle. Sex work is a big focus here too, and it is made apparent through the sample flip of the classic song from 20th Century Steel Band, "Heaven and Hell Is on Earth." The lyrics, "Everyone's got to make a livin'," kicks "Femme Fatale" off, before bleeding into the verse from G-Eazy. "No prejudice (Nah), I'm a feminist (Yeah)... No judgement 'cause everybody has to make a little, uh."

Read More: Cardi B 2018 Assault Case: Alleged Victim Says Femcee's "Celebrity Status" Cost Her A Job

Listen To "Femme Fatale" By G-Eazy, Coi Leray, & Kaliii

He raps from the male perspective, then the features, Coi Leray, and Kaliii, give their side of things. Leray's verse is gaining some attention already, especially where she says, "And all I drop is hits, baby, I don't drop tears." With all of that being said, the feedback on this song, which is supposedly starting an album rollout, has mostly been negative. The general consensus is that "club bangers" are not really blowing up anymore, G-Eazy needs to go back to his old sound, and songs that are all about sex need to stop. But what do you think? Check out the track for yourself and join in on the conversation.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Femme Fatale," by G-Eazy, Coi Leray, and Kaliii? Is this one of the best songs he has put out as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the stronger performance on the track and why? Do you think G-Eazy has a new album on the way? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding G-Eazy, Coi Leray, and Kaliii. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

G-Eazy want a bite and I could see in his eyes (Yeah)

But slow down, don't rush, baby, give it some time (Take your time)

Say he wanna disappear (Yeah)

Told him, I don't do commercial flights, only lears (What else?)

Started at the bottom pier and now I'm top tier

And all I drop is hits, baby, I don't drop tears

Read More: Diddy Raids Lead Several Companies To Ramp Up Documentary Production Amid Federal Investigation: Report