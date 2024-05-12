G-Eazy Recalls Surprise Dinner With JAY-Z: "It Was Life-Changing"

G-Eazy BTS Production Shoot For Bud Light Dive Bar Tour
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: G-Eazy prepares for his upcoming Bud Light Dive Bar Tour performance in New Orleans during a production shoot in LA on July 25, 2017. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bud Light)

G-Eazy says the dinner came as a complete surprise.

G-Eazy says that he has experience regarding the viral "Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500k" debate that's been going on over the internet for a number of years. Speaking with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero for the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, G-Eazy recalled how one of his managers set up a surprise dinner with the legendary rapper unbeknownst to him.

“I’m so locked in because I can taste it, I can feel it. I’m on the cusp of… I know what I’m sitting on and I’m locked in,” he said. “I’m in New York and I’m at Quad [Studios] working and you can’t bother me with anything. Nothing matters besides tunnel vision of this. And I’m in the last week of recording, finishing it and one of my managers, who’s a Jedi master, a legend in this industry, Gee Roberson goes like, ‘I’m pulling up. We’re going to dinner.’”

G-Eazy Performs At Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: G-Eazy performs during the Wonderfront Music & Arts festival at Seaport Village on November 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“I still don’t know where we’re going or why the dinner,” he continued. “I’m not in New York to have dinner. I’m here to finish this. We’re going and the whole drive there, I’m like, ‘Brother, how are you going to tell me what?’ We get to the spot and the hostess says, ‘Can I help you?” And [Roberson] goes, ‘Yeah, we’re at Shawn Carter’s table.’ I’m like, ‘Dog, the f*ck?’ I sit down and it’s like [Jay-Z’s] in the corner and he just looks up at me and he’s like, ‘How’d you get here? What’s your story?’ I started panicking. But then we just got into the convo and it was a life-changing kind of evening.”

G-Eazy Speaks With Carmelo Anthony

JAY-Z himself previously weighed in on the debate during an interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, last year. He suggested fans take the money instead of meeting with him. Be on the lookout for further updates on G-Eazy and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

