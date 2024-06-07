G-Eazy Foreshadows That Various Sounds Are Coming To Upcoming Album With "Anxiety"

G-Eazy has never been an artist that pigeonholes himself into one lane. Throughout his career, we have seen him experiment the most on records like The Beautiful & Damned. From pop, pop rap, trap, R&B, alternative, to emo and pop punk, he has really done it all. It seems that smorgasbord of sounds is the direction that Gerald is going for once again. According to Genius, his next album will be titled Freak Show and will most likely be out on June 21. So far, the 35-year-old multi-talent has put out four promotional tracks. The first of the bunch was "Femme Fatale" with Coi Leray and Kaliii, an extremely raunchy cut about promiscuity and debauchery. Then, in May we would receive two more, "Lady Killers III", and "Love You Forever". The latter was a bit of a teaser to this latest G-Eazy cut, "Anxiety".
On the aforementioned "Lost Forever" sees Young Gerald go singer/songwriter. It is a pretty touching moment lyrically, as sings about taking care of his mother. On "Anxiety", G-Eazy's singing on this single is the voice inside of his head, which mocks and antagonizes him for his poor life choices and even says that he has fallen off. His rap side combats those inner thoughts, one of which refers to the messy split from Halsey. Sonically, it is a mix of pop rap, pop rock/punk, so there is a lot going on in all areas. You can check out the track with the link below.
Read More: Xavien Howard Shockingly Accused Of Sending A Child Sexually Explicit Videos Of His Mother
Listen To "Anxiety" By G-Eazy
Quotable Lyrics:
Cheating on women who never deserved that
Okay, so, let’s finally address this
Two sides, but mine is neglected
So don't talk to me reckless
Been in this game, sold millions of records
Oh what, you ran outta drugs to get high on?