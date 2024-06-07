G-Eazy Foreshadows That Various Sounds Are Coming To Upcoming Album With "Anxiety"

G-Eazy has never been an artist that pigeonholes himself into one lane. Throughout his career, we have seen him experiment the most on records like The Beautiful & Damned. From pop, pop rap, trap, R&B, alternative, to emo and pop punk, he has really done it all. It seems that smorgasbord of sounds is the direction that Gerald is going for once again. According to Genius, his next album will be titled Freak Show and will most likely be out on June 21. So far, the 35-year-old multi-talent has put out four promotional tracks. The first of the bunch was "Femme Fatale" with Coi Leray and Kaliii, an extremely raunchy cut about promiscuity and debauchery. Then, in May we would receive two more, "Lady Killers III", and "Love You Forever". The latter was a bit of a teaser to this latest G-Eazy cut, "Anxiety".