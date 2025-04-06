By Storm, Formerly Of Injury Reserve, Returns With Grand New Single "Double Trio 2"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
By Storm Double Trio 2 StreamBy Storm Double Trio 2 Stream
This is a sequel to By Storm's first track release as a duo, and follows the Injury Reserve offshoot's previous single "Zig Zag."

RiTchie with a T and Parker Corey continue to prove why they're some of the best musicians and creatives in the field today, as they just dropped the "Double Trio 2" single as the duo By Storm. It's a beautiful, larger-than-life, swirling, and dense sequel to their first track release under that group name. RiTchie raps in passionate fashion about self-awareness, personal growth, and perseverance through harsh times. Saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi closes the track alongside Parker's dizzying percussive sampling and explosive synth tones, making for an euphorically bittersweet moment. This new song also follows their last record "Zig Zag" and the Arizona MC's 2024 projects: Triple Digits [112] as a solo effort and the Quiet Warp Xpress EP with the excellent FearDorian.

For those unaware, By Storm is the offshoot of one of the best hip-hop artists of the modern era, the group Injury Reserve. Their duo's name is based on the closer to the group's 2021 magnum opus By The Time I Get To Phoenix, "Bye Storm." This was their final album, given the tragic passing of member Jordan Alexander "Stepa J." Groggs the previous year. Although Injury Reserve is no more, RiTchie and Parker Corey continue to not just honor Groggs' legacy through the experimental work he championed on Phoenix, but expand their artistry into new avenues in refreshing ways. "Double Trio 2" is yet another compelling piece, and we can't wait to hear what comes next. If they drop this year, it could very well be one of the best LPs of 2025.

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

By Storm's "Double Trio 2"

Quotable Lyrics
I spread my toes in the soil, searching for what was untapped,
Massage my scalp in more oils, brush off the ash on my back,
I seen it happen HD, thought it was laps in a dream,
Then I look down at my feet, and it was actually me

Read More: RiTchie Drops New Single “Dizzy” With Amine Ahead Of His First Solo Album: Stream

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.5K
RiTchie Dizzy Amine New Song Stream Hip Hop News Songs RiTchie Drops New Single "Dizzy" With Amine Ahead Of His First Solo Album: Stream 1.7K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.7K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.1K