By Storm, Formerly Of Injury Reserve, Returns With Grand New Single "Double Trio 2"

RiTchie with a T and Parker Corey continue to prove why they're some of the best musicians and creatives in the field today, as they just dropped the "Double Trio 2" single as the duo By Storm. It's a beautiful, larger-than-life, swirling, and dense sequel to their first track release under that group name. RiTchie raps in passionate fashion about self-awareness, personal growth, and perseverance through harsh times. Saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi closes the track alongside Parker's dizzying percussive sampling and explosive synth tones, making for an euphorically bittersweet moment. This new song also follows their last record "Zig Zag" and the Arizona MC's 2024 projects: Triple Digits [112] as a solo effort and the Quiet Warp Xpress EP with the excellent FearDorian.

For those unaware, By Storm is the offshoot of one of the best hip-hop artists of the modern era, the group Injury Reserve. Their duo's name is based on the closer to the group's 2021 magnum opus By The Time I Get To Phoenix, "Bye Storm." This was their final album, given the tragic passing of member Jordan Alexander "Stepa J." Groggs the previous year. Although Injury Reserve is no more, RiTchie and Parker Corey continue to not just honor Groggs' legacy through the experimental work he championed on Phoenix, but expand their artistry into new avenues in refreshing ways. "Double Trio 2" is yet another compelling piece, and we can't wait to hear what comes next. If they drop this year, it could very well be one of the best LPs of 2025.

By Storm's "Double Trio 2"