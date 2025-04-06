El Snappo Has Pockets Bigger Than "Dave Blunts" On New Single Named After The Viral Rapper

BY Cole Blake 137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
El Snappo Dave BluntsEl Snappo Dave Blunts
El Snappo's new song takes advantage of the viral trajectory Dave Blunts' career has been on in recent months.

El Snappo has fans elated with his newest single, "Dave Blunts," on which he compares the size of his wealth to the weight of the viral rapper. "Tryna run that chicken up, my pockets bigger than Dave Blunts," he remarks on the chorus. Along with the song's release, he dropped a music video on which he spells out the title with a stack of $100 bills. In the comments section of the music video on YouTube, fans are loving the single. "First time listening you and I ain't gone lie, you really Snapped, Snappo!," one user wrote. Another added: "Puttin' on for Florida. My new favorite rapper, keep doing it dawg." Others shared fire emojis and expressed their excitement for new music. The song arrives after Snappo recently wrapped up a run of shows with 1900 Rugrat.

El Snappo's choice to reference Dave Blunts with the title of the track comes as the rapper has been blowing up in recent months. First, he went viral at Juice Wrld Day for using an oxygen tank while performing live, then his track, "The Cup," ended up exploding on social media. Most recently, he connected with Kanye West, for a collaboration on his upcoming album, WW3. West also made headlines for offering to connect Blunts with his personal trainer.

Read More: Video Premiere: El Snappo Delivers A Banger With Scintillating New Single "Cyber Truck"

El Snappo - Dave Blunts

Quotable Lyrics:

The feds got binoculars on my trap, I'ma let 'em pocket watch
N***a, the Pyrex hot, servin' Oxycontin
Told me to leave it in her without no rubber, tryna tie the knot
Ho, you crazy or what? Ho, you crazy or what?
Tryna run that chicken up, my pockets bigger than Dave Blunts

Read More: El Snappo Delivers Energetic "On The Radar" Performance After Signing With 300 Entertainment

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
El Snappo_002_Photo Credit_ Miguel Ramirez Music El Snappo Delivers Energetic "On The Radar" Performance After Signing With 300 Entertainment 802
El Snappo_001_Photo Credit_ Miguel Ramirez Music Videos Video Premiere: El Snappo Delivers A Banger With Scintillating New Single "Cyber Truck" 1.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.5K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 1.9K