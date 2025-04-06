El Snappo Has Pockets Bigger Than "Dave Blunts" On New Single Named After The Viral Rapper

El Snappo has fans elated with his newest single, "Dave Blunts," on which he compares the size of his wealth to the weight of the viral rapper. "Tryna run that chicken up, my pockets bigger than Dave Blunts," he remarks on the chorus. Along with the song's release, he dropped a music video on which he spells out the title with a stack of $100 bills. In the comments section of the music video on YouTube, fans are loving the single. "First time listening you and I ain't gone lie, you really Snapped, Snappo!," one user wrote. Another added: "Puttin' on for Florida. My new favorite rapper, keep doing it dawg." Others shared fire emojis and expressed their excitement for new music. The song arrives after Snappo recently wrapped up a run of shows with 1900 Rugrat.
El Snappo's choice to reference Dave Blunts with the title of the track comes as the rapper has been blowing up in recent months. First, he went viral at Juice Wrld Day for using an oxygen tank while performing live, then his track, "The Cup," ended up exploding on social media. Most recently, he connected with Kanye West, for a collaboration on his upcoming album, WW3. West also made headlines for offering to connect Blunts with his personal trainer.
El Snappo - Dave Blunts
Quotable Lyrics:
The feds got binoculars on my trap, I'ma let 'em pocket watch
N***a, the Pyrex hot, servin' Oxycontin
Told me to leave it in her without no rubber, tryna tie the knot
Ho, you crazy or what? Ho, you crazy or what?
Tryna run that chicken up, my pockets bigger than Dave Blunts
Read More: El Snappo Delivers Energetic "On The Radar" Performance After Signing With 300 Entertainment
[Via]