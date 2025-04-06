El Snappo Has Pockets Bigger Than "Dave Blunts" On New Single Named After The Viral Rapper

El Snappo has fans elated with his newest single, "Dave Blunts," on which he compares the size of his wealth to the weight of the viral rapper. "Tryna run that chicken up, my pockets bigger than Dave Blunts," he remarks on the chorus. Along with the song's release, he dropped a music video on which he spells out the title with a stack of $100 bills. In the comments section of the music video on YouTube, fans are loving the single. "First time listening you and I ain't gone lie, you really Snapped, Snappo!," one user wrote. Another added: "Puttin' on for Florida. My new favorite rapper, keep doing it dawg." Others shared fire emojis and expressed their excitement for new music. The song arrives after Snappo recently wrapped up a run of shows with 1900 Rugrat.