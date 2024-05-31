El Snappo Delivers Energetic "On The Radar" Performance After Signing With 300 Entertainment

El Snappo is poised for a huge 2024.

If you are from Broward County in Florida, you have most certainly heard of El Snappo. Overall, the artist has been making waves over the last couple of years with some phenomenal tracks. If you have tracked his rise to fame, then you most certainly know about “All Of A Sudden,” “Brick Man,” and “3:35.” However, a song from earlier this year is what has helped propel him further into stardom. The track is called “Back2Serve’n” and it already has over 1.3 million streams on Spotify. It is a great representation of his sound, which contains groovy samples and hard-hitting lyrics about street life.

Recently, the artist got to perform the track for "On The Radar." Of course, "On The Radar" has proven to be a great look for a whole lot of artists. With this latest performance, El Snappo has put himself in front of more eyes, and there is no doubt that fans are feeling his music. In fact, the artist was just signed to 300 Entertainment during the month of May. This is a massive accomplishment for the rapper, and he is looking to come through with some huge releases throughout the upcoming year.

El Snappo Has A Bright Future Ahead

Following his signing to 300 Entertainment, El Snappo spoke on what this means to him. “Honestly, I feel like I’m at home. I wouldn’t have wanted this to happen any other way. 300 bands in the bank," he said in a press release. Needless to say, this is going to be a huge year for him. In fact, on Friday, El Snappo dropped off a new song called "Cyber Truck." You can watch the music video for the track, below.

"Cyber Truck"