DMX’s Estate & Artist Legacy Group Team Up To Ensure Late Rapper’s Music “Lives On"

It's been a little over three years since friends, family, and fans said goodbye to DMX, who passed away at the age of 50 following a drug overdose. His undeniable impact on multiple genres means he's still celebrated today by those close to him. To ensure that the late hitmaker's legacy lives on, his estate has now partnered with Artist Legacy Group (ALG), an estate management firm that works to preserve the legacies of late icons.

CEO Ashley Austin shared the news, promising to "ensure that his message and music live on." According to ALG, they already have various "innovative projects" in the works for DMX. Further details of those projects have yet to be revealed, though it's safe to say that fans can't wait.

Read More: DMX & Mary J Blige Celebrated With Mural In Yonkers Inspired By 2Pac

ALG Teases "Innovative Projects" To Honor DMX

<> at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This is far from the first time supporters will have seen the legacy of DMX celebrated following his passing, however. Last month, Five Finger Death Punch unveiled a deluxe edition of their 2022 album AfterLife, complete with a posthumous feature from DMX. "This Is the Way," quickly managed to top Hard Rock charts, a first for the late rapper. According to guitarist Zoltan Bathory, he had a DMX collaboration in mind for years, though their schedules never lined up. He told Loudwire that the band eventually got a hold of some of his master recordings, which they fused with their own style to create the song.

The Ruff Ryders Entertainment crew also visited DMX's grave at Yonkers' Oakland Cemetery in April, where they honored the late artist by reflecting on some of his most memorable moments. What do you think of DMX's estate partnering with Artist Legacy Group? Are you looking forward to seeing what kinds of "innovative projects" they're working on to keep his legacy alive? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DMX Receives Posthumous Honor Courtesy Of Five Finger Death Punch

[Via]