DMX & Mary J Blige Celebrated With Mural In Yonkers Inspired By 2Pac

BYCole Blake200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pepsi And Mary J. Blige Announce $100,000 Fund To Support Women In Her New York Hometown
YONKERS, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Mary J. Blige speaks during the Pepsi and Mary J. Blige announcement of a $100,000 fund to support women in her New York hometown at Westchester Community College on April 25, 2024 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Pepsi)

The artists both hail from the city of Yonkers.

DMX and Mary J Blige are the subjects of a new mural in Yonkers, New York at Palisade Towers. The mural, titled "Together," comes in at 78-foot wide by 18-foot-high. Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Housing Authority (YHA) CEO Wilson Kimball, Yonkers Arts Executive Director Ray Wilcox, and Artist Robin Alcantara were all on site to unveil it on Thursday.

“It is always a proud day when we can highlight the accomplishments of our city’s residents," Mayor Spano said. “The talents and accomplishments of these local heroes is an inspiration to us all and a reminder that even those who come from humble beginnings can achieve great things." Spano previously unveiled another DMX mural back in 2021.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Recalls Learning She’s A 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee: “It’s A Big Deal”

Mayor Of Yonkers Unveils DMX Mural

YONKERS, NEW YORK - JULY 13: David Tubielo, Tasha Diaz, Ray Wilcox, Shanae Williams, Floyd Simmons, Mayor Mike Spano, Desiree Lindstrom, Charlene Thomas, Darrin Dee Dean, Wilson Kimball, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Joaquin Waah Dean attend the unveiling of the official mural of DMX on July 13, 2021 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Def Jam)

Wilcox explained that the mural, which depicts a rose growing from concrete, was inspired by a poem from 2Pac. Kimball added that the mural will both inspire local residents and bring beauty to an urban area. "When we are surrounded by beauty we are inspired to do our best, and be our best," she said. "This mural by Robin Alcantara celebrates African American culture and artists who were able to overcome their surroundings and rise to greater things." Alcantara, the artist, said: "Being able to paint these walls in Yonkers is a dream come true and I am grateful to be able to work with you to bring murals to the city." Check out a video from the unveiling below.

Mayor Mike Spano Unveils New Mural

The mural's arrival comes after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Blige is among the class of 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on DMX and Mary J Blige on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mary J Blige Reveals She's Working On A New Album, But It Will Probably Be Her Last

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty ImagesMusicDMX Is Set To Be Honored In Yonkers With A Memorial, Per Mayor's Suggestion: Report23.2K
Noam Galai/Getty ImagesMusicDMX Yonkers Memorial Mural Unveiled2.6K
Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At The Forum In Inglewood, CAMusicDMX Fans Remember Late Rapper On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death899
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty ImagesMusicStyles P Accepts Key To The City Of Yonkers On Behalf Of The LOX13.2K