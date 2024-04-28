DMX & Mary J Blige Celebrated With Mural In Yonkers Inspired By 2Pac

DMX and Mary J Blige are the subjects of a new mural in Yonkers, New York at Palisade Towers. The mural, titled "Together," comes in at 78-foot wide by 18-foot-high. Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Housing Authority (YHA) CEO Wilson Kimball, Yonkers Arts Executive Director Ray Wilcox, and Artist Robin Alcantara were all on site to unveil it on Thursday.

“It is always a proud day when we can highlight the accomplishments of our city’s residents," Mayor Spano said. “The talents and accomplishments of these local heroes is an inspiration to us all and a reminder that even those who come from humble beginnings can achieve great things." Spano previously unveiled another DMX mural back in 2021.

Mayor Of Yonkers Unveils DMX Mural

YONKERS, NEW YORK - JULY 13: David Tubielo, Tasha Diaz, Ray Wilcox, Shanae Williams, Floyd Simmons, Mayor Mike Spano, Desiree Lindstrom, Charlene Thomas, Darrin Dee Dean, Wilson Kimball, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Joaquin Waah Dean attend the unveiling of the official mural of DMX on July 13, 2021 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Def Jam)

Wilcox explained that the mural, which depicts a rose growing from concrete, was inspired by a poem from 2Pac. Kimball added that the mural will both inspire local residents and bring beauty to an urban area. "When we are surrounded by beauty we are inspired to do our best, and be our best," she said. "This mural by Robin Alcantara celebrates African American culture and artists who were able to overcome their surroundings and rise to greater things." Alcantara, the artist, said: "Being able to paint these walls in Yonkers is a dream come true and I am grateful to be able to work with you to bring murals to the city." Check out a video from the unveiling below.

Mayor Mike Spano Unveils New Mural

The mural's arrival comes after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Blige is among the class of 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on DMX and Mary J Blige on HotNewHipHop.

