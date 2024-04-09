DMX Death Anniversary: Ruff Ryders Honour Late Rapper At His Gravesite

One of the hardest parts about being a hip-hop head is the number of casualties listeners witness in comparison to other genres of music. Gun violence has taken far too many talented lyricists before their time, and the same is true of drug overdoses. The latter is what caused DMX to pass away when he was only 50 years old on April 9, 2021. Though it's now been three years since his departure, those closest to the multi-talent continue to celebrate him, particularly when the anniversary of his passing comes around.

As HipHopDX reports, in 2024 the crew at Ruff Ryders Entertainment are doing their part to remember DMX. On Tuesday afternoon they shared content from their trip to the fallen star's gravesite in Yonkers' Oakland Cemetery where they reflected on some of the New York native's best moments. "Let’s give it to X because he stayed true to himself and he never sold out," one person says in the video below.

Read More: Turn The "Party Up" On What Would've Been DMX's 53rd Birthday: Stream

DMX's Legacy Lives On Past His Untimely Death

"He kept it real till the casket dropped, y’know what I’m saying? You don’t get real cats like that, that represent from the beginning to the end," they further praised the "Where The Hood At" hitmaker. In 2023, the same group of Ruff Ryders hosted a "Ryde Out" event to commemorate their friend, and we're curious to see what other creative ways they'll find to keep his torch lit going forward. Thankfully, X had a large family who can help them brainstorm ideas for years to come.

DMX may no longer be with us in body, but his spirit certainly lives on through his seventeen children. One of them, Exodus, recently took part in the "of course" TikTok trend, letting the world know just how similar he and his late father are. Check that wholesome moment out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture/music news updates.

Read More: DMX's Son, Exodus, Joins In On "Of Course" TikTok Trend, Shows How They're Alike

[Via]