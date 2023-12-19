Turn The "Party Up" On What Would've Been DMX's 53rd Birthday: Stream

The hip-hop world is a place where untimely deaths are tragically common, whether they be a result of gun violence or substance abuse. One of the most heartbreaking losses to fall into the latter category in recent years was DMX, who died in 2021 after a heart attack that came following a cocaine overdose. He was just 50 years old at the time, leaving behind an astounding 17 children and a musical legacy like no other.

Obviously, one of X's best-known titles is the Swizz Beatz-produced "Party Up," an anthem known to make any function rowdy. Not only is the beat sure to get a crowd dancing and jumping, but the late lyricist's ferocious bars will also incite hunger in others too. "Off the chain, I leave ni**as soft in the brain / 'Cause ni**as still want the fame off the name," he spits on the second verse. "First of all, you ain't rapped long enough / To be f**king with me, and you, you ain't strong enough," the New Yorker says afterward as his confidence grows.

Read More: DMX's Son Plays "X Gon' Give It To Ya" On Piano For Rapper's Birthday: Watch

Happy Heavenly Birthday to DMX

Today (December 18) marks what would've been DMX's 53rd birthday. Many of his children are posting about their late father on social media to keep his memory alive. Meanwhile, we're playing throwbacks and looking back on all the insightful knowledge the Belly actor dropped on us throughout his prolific life.

Revisit some of DMX's most famous bars from "Party Up" in the visual above. If the throwback isn't already a staple in your workout playlist, make sure to add it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our favourites from this past weekend on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Read More: Bas & J. Cole Are Far From "Home Alone" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update

Quotable Lyrics:

Off the chain, I leave ni**as soft in the brain

'Cause ni**as still want the fame off the name

First of all, you ain't rapped long enough

To be f**king with me, and you, you ain't strong enough

[Via]