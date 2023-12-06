Styles P Recalls DMX Dissing Ja Rule On “We Don’t Give A F*ck”

Styles P says that DMX was dissing Ja Rule in the lyrics to his 1998 track, “We Don’t Give A F*ck,” on which he and Jadakiss are featured. Styles reflected on the collaboration during an interview on The Breakfast Club alongside his The LOX partner, Sheek Louch, earlier this week.

“The song was about Ja,” Styles told Charlamagne Tha God during the show. “You didn’t know that? X and Ja having beef. They was dogs. He’s in it, I’m in it with him. Y’all had to know that! Listen to the lyrics!” DMX included the track on his second studio album, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

Styles P Attends DMX's Memorial Service

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Styles P, Darrin "Dee" Dean, Drag-On, Swizz Beatz and Joaquin "Waah" Dean speak during the Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX at Barclays Center on April 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images,)

DMX once addressed his relationship with Ja Rule during an interview with HipHopDX back in 2002. At the time, he discussed how the two have very similar styles of rapping. “It’s not like I’m the only one thinking about this," he said. "N****s ask me about this shit everyday. So what I’m gonna do? Sit here and do nothing about this sh*t? That ain’t right. I could see if the n***a talked like that regularly. How I talk is how I rap.” He also recalled a specific incident at a club in Los Angeles when he felt Rule was being disrespectful. After bringing him drinks in the club, he ran into Rule again two weeks later: "Same circumstances. Some kid walks over to me and says ‘Ja says he is over there.’ I’m like ‘Aight, is he gonna come over?’ ‘Nah, he said come over there.’ Get the f*ck out of here man, I already extended my hand once. Give me the same courtesy. You can’t do the same as me? I sent him right back over there. You’d think Ja would come over here after all that. Nothin!’ I’m like, “f*ck you.””

Styles P Discusses DMX & Ja Rule

Elsewhere in The LOX's appearance on The Breakfast Club, they discussed rap lyrics as evidence in the courtroom, Andre 3000’s new album, as well as Diddy's recent lawsuits, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on The LOX on HotNewHipHop.

