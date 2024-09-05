Barack Obama's Half-Brother Malik Has The Internet In A Frenzy Following Donald Trump Endorsement

Malik Obama has been a social media figure for almost a decade.

Barack Obama is one of the most beloved figures in the history of American politics. While he certainly has his critics, there is no doubt that there are plenty of folks who love Obama to this day. However, there is one person who is quite vocal about his distaste for the former president. That person just so happens to be his half-brother, Malik Obama. Malik Obama has been a social media figure for years at this point and rose to prominence in 2016 thanks to his support for Donald Trump.

At the time, Malik Obama's fame was quite insular. You had to be deep into the online political sphere to even know he existed. Overall, he was a fringe figure with very little influence. While the latter part may still be true, it appears as though more people are becoming acquainted with Malik. This is because he has been going all in on his Trump support as of late, his tweets are going mainstream, and now, plenty of reactions are coming down the pipeline.

Barack Obama Has A Trump-Supporting Half-Brother

In the Instagram post above from The Shade Room, you can see what many have to say about the Malik Obama situation. Overall, they find it to be completely and utterly ridiculous. "I was today years old when I discovered that Malik Obama existed," one person wrote. "Obama must have told him No when he asked for something lol," said another. Others noted that Malik Obama doesn't even live in the United States, and currently resides in Kenya. Whether he supports Trump or not, he most likely won't even be voting.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. With the election taking place in two months, who do you believe is going to win? Will Kamala Harris be able to overcome the early polls? Or will Trump end up winning by a hair? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on the biggest current events, particularly in music and popular culture.

