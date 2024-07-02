Marlon Wayans Wants Kendrick Lamar & Drake To Put An End To Their Beef After Rick Ross Altercation

Marlon Wayans wants the aggression to stop.

Marlon Wayans says Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rick Ross, as well as The Game need to put their ongoing feud to rest. He discussed the beef in a statement on Instagram after Ross was involved in an altercation in Canada, earlier this week, for trying to play "Not Like Us."

“Dear Hip Hop. It’s all fun and games until people start getting hurt," he wrote. "Remember this, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF! I knew Tupac, I knew Biggie. I partied with them, hung out with them, saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot. Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don’t entertain the devil. I love @champagnepapi love @richforever love @kendricklamar love @losangelesconfidentinal [The Game] and I say to all my brothers there’s enough for everyone to eat.”

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre During "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

From there, he advised the group to follow J. Cole's lead and bow out. “Y’all all need to what @realcolworld did. With peace, with love, with positivity,” he further wrote. “Life is short… even shorter if you spend your energy on breaking each other down instead of building each other up. Hate seeing any of our kings at war. We are too few. STOP! And I say this with love. Always OG MW.”

Marlon Wayans Speaks Out