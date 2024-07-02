Marlon Wayans Wants Kendrick Lamar & Drake To Put An End To Their Beef After Rick Ross Altercation

BET Awards 2023 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Marlon Wayans speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Marlon Wayans wants the aggression to stop.

Marlon Wayans says Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rick Ross, as well as The Game need to put their ongoing feud to rest. He discussed the beef in a statement on Instagram after Ross was involved in an altercation in Canada, earlier this week, for trying to play "Not Like Us."

“Dear Hip Hop. It’s all fun and games until people start getting hurt," he wrote. "Remember this, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF! I knew Tupac, I knew Biggie. I partied with them, hung out with them, saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot. Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don’t entertain the devil. I love @champagnepapi love @richforever love @kendricklamar love @losangelesconfidentinal [The Game] and I say to all my brothers there’s enough for everyone to eat.”

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre During "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

From there, he advised the group to follow J. Cole's lead and bow out. “Y’all all need to what @realcolworld did. With peace, with love, with positivity,” he further wrote. “Life is short… even shorter if you spend your energy on breaking each other down instead of building each other up. Hate seeing any of our kings at war. We are too few. STOP! And I say this with love. Always OG MW.”

Marlon Wayans Speaks Out

Check out Wayans' latest comments on the viral feud above. Despite the brawl, Ross doesn't seem too fazed. He told TMZ in a statement: "Vancouver is a beautiful city and he can't wait to go back." Be on the lookout for further updates on Marlon Wayans as well as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
