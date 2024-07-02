Fans Troll Rick Ross With Old Lyrics After Getting Stomped In Fight With Drake's "Crew"

The fact that come from this song makes this look 10 times worse for Ross.

People across the internet are letting Rick Ross hear it after a vicious fight with alleged Drake fans. It is quite the bad look, as him and his crew were getting taken out left and right. One member of his entourage was repeatedly kicked and punched into the ground. Another got knocked out cold, and Ross even ate a nasty jab to the face during all of it as well. Drake seemingly appreciated what his fellow Canadians did for him, as he liked a post recapping the night's event. 50 Cent piled on as well, writing on Instagram, "LMAO 🤣 THE GREAT ESCAPE! MEEKA CALL ☎️ THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. 😆 LOL".

Even his ex Tia Kemp was having lots of fun with it, showing absolutely no remorse. "They f***in' his fat a** up. I'm glad they smacked the s*** out yo big a**". However, Rick Ross is doing his best to downplay all of this. "I thought they were bottle service boys ha! Vancouver was fun, til next time", the MMG label head said via an IG Story. However, his attempt to look tough after the fight is not working because fans are now getting in on the action.

Rick Ross Was The One Not Ready Fight It Seems

Rick Ross made a feeble attempt to write a substantial diss track while Drake was trading records with Kendrick Lamar. The Mississippi native put out "Champagne Moments" earlier on in the feud and it did not perform well. Additionally, the lyrics and jabs taken were also not that strong and now the track and Ross are getting clowned again. After not doing much during the fight in Vancouver (besides getting socked), fans are trolling him with this bar, "Like his moves, but he never had a fight in school / Always ran". Even though Ross has done his best to embarrass Drake at every turn, it seems he is the one with egg on his face.