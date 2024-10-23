Jermaine Dupri Clowns 'Secretive' Artists For Ruining Their Career Momentum

The producer has some advice.

Jermaine Dupri has seen it all and done it all. He's made stars from scratch, elevated stars to superstars, and helped fallen superstars regained their groove. He gets it. The producer has taken a step back in the last few years, barring his brief appearance during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. That said, he has some thoughts on the current generation of artists. Jermaine Dupri has nothing but respect for the talent and artistry of the current wave. He just feels like the way they're rolling out their music is proving to be a hindrance.

Jermaine Dupri fired off two tweets with this sentiment on October 22. The first was brief. "Hits don't allow you to be secretive," he wrote. The second, however, saw the producer expand on his issues with the "secretive" approach. "N**gas all extra secretive on dey IG like they coming with that killa," he wrote. "Y'all done let these none going out executives trick you." Dupri believes that artists should follow a more traditional rollout when it comes to building anticipation for new releases. Rappers and singers are doing less, and the numbers support the producer's claims.

Jermaine Dupri Criticized Current Music Executives

There has also been frustration on the part of fans. 2024 has seen artists like Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti and Frank Ocean tease new music. Some have dropped new songs, but have yet to announce plans for a release date. The timing of Jermaine Dupri's tweets led some to speculate as to whether he meant to refer to Lamar, in particular. The Compton rapper released an interview with Harper's Bazaar the day before, in which he still refused to reveal info about new music. Some in the comment section felt Dupri was out of touch. Others, meanwhile, agreed with his sentiments.