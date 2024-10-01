Jermaine Dupri Believes Modern R&B Singers Can't Compete With The '90s

Jermaine Dupri says the younger generation is losing out on key lessons from church.

Jermaine Dupri says that a lack of churchgoing is causing modern R&B singers to pale in comparison to those of the 1990s. He explained his argument during a recent livestream on Instagram, using several icons of the genre as examples.

“Young Black youth of today do not go to church and they don’t have that church band grooming,” he said, before bringing up Bryan-Michael Cox and Jodeci. He continued: “So when you listen to that soul, the soul that you think is soul is an added piece of information. If you gone’ make these records, it’s hard to beat Jodeci when you don’t have that element. Anthony Hamiliton comes from the church. You not gone’ get that sh*t that’s in his voice, you ain’t just getting that from being on the internet.”

Jermaine Dupri Performs During Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Jermaine Dupri performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

When Live Bitez shared the comments, many fans agreed with Dupri's explanation. "Happy we got our kids in church and they are getting better with singing and their instruments," one user wrote. Another added: "Agree! I was just jammin to Anthony Hamilton earlier, and that man sangs!" Check out his comments on the state of R&B below.

Jermaine Dupri Speaks On The State Of R&B