Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Says Her Mother Ended The Relationship, Calls Him “Old”

Jermaine Dupri shared a video of his daughter, Jalyn, on social media in which she explains that she thinks her mother left Dupri. The clip begins with Durpi asking his daughter why she thinks her mother is the one who left Dupri and not the other way around.

“I just said, like, how did you feel when my momma left you. How did that feel?" When Dupri asked why she'd think that, she replied: "Because you’re old. You’re old. You’re old. No, that’s not actually why. Because you’re just other things that aren’t supposed to be said on the internet. I’m asking how you feel. I don’t feel sorry for you. That’s funny.”

Read More: Jay-Z Poses For A Picture With Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Backstage

Jermaine Dupri’s Performs At ESSENSE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Jermaine Dupri performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Fans praised Dupri’s daughter in response to the clip. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the video, one fan commented: “This baby is SMART!! She said, you’re just other things that’s not supposed to be said on the internet!!! Some adults need to learn that ASAPPPPP!!!!” Another wrote: “Heavy on the 'I don’t feel sorry for you!,' baby girl had to make SURE you KNEW that. Lmao!” Check out the full clip on Instagram below.

Jermaine Dupri’s Daugther Trolls Her Father

As for Dupri's current love life, he and Janet Jackson recently sparked dating rumors after he joined her on the Janet's Together Again Tour in April. More recently, the two were spotted vibing out to “Big Poppa” and “The Humpty Dance.” Dupri discussed previously dating Jackson during an episode of Million Dollars Worth of Game in the spring. In doing so, he revealed that their relationship had nothing to do with music. “I was just on some like, ‘hang out.’ It wasn’t on no music sh*t,” Dupri explained. “We got in an argument about me not producing her because she was around me watching everybody else get hit records. I never wanted her to think that, that was what the agenda was because so many people was saying that.”

Read More: Jermaine Dupri Calls Out Hip-Hop Media Over Lack Of Coverage Of His 14-Year-Old Artist Young Dylan

[Via]