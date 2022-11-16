R&B has gotten lots of flack of recent in recent years. A few industry heavyweights have went as far as to say R&B is dead. Legends like Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have been vocal about giving the genre new life. Earlier this week, Dupri revealed his desire to produce and R&B album for Drake.

“Drake makes R&B records and I feel like at some point he should make a real R&B song,” Jermaine Durpi told HipHop DX. “I feel like something like that would be crazy.” As for Drake, he’s currently riding the wave of his number album Her Loss, with 21 Savage. The album’s most R&B inspired track, “Spin Bout U” is already a fan favorite.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, and Jermaine Dupri attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Dupri has been boasting about DVSN’s new R&B single “If I Get Caught.” “Yo, this song, this sh**t right here, it’s doing some sh** yo,” Jermaine Dupri said in an Instagram video. “I ain’t even gonna hold you. I expected the back and forth conversation but females making responses and they’re shooting videos man this shit’s crazy and this an R&B record.”

Jermaine Durpi is not stranger to bragging about the R&B track on social media. Over the summer, he tweeted a message for critics of the R&B record. “The people I see with something bad to say about ‘If I Get Caught’ I’m sure have never listened to blues,” Jermaine Dupri tweeted. “And if you never listened to blues. Then you’re musically blind in my book and you can’t see what we did.”

Diddy is another mogul whose been vocal about the current state of R&B. He received backlash from his peers for claiming R&B is dead. R&B legend Usher shared his thoughts on Diddy’s remarks back in August. “R&B is timeless, it ain’t gonna go away,” Usher shared. “So, when I do hear people, even like Puff saying ‘R&B is dead,’ he sounds nuts to me. It sounds crazy, you know, especially knowing he was a pioneer in understanding and beneficiary of [R&B]. The source that is R&B created the breath of life that was breathed into Hip Hop.”

