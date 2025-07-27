Ayra Starr Is Highly Confident In Her "Hot Body" On Latest Single

BY Devin Morton 120 Views
ayra-starr-hot-body-stream ayra-starr-hot-body-stream
Ayra Starr has become one of the most exciting new acts in Afrobeats over the last few years, and "Hot Body" is another hit for her.

Ayra Starr unveiled “Hot Body” on July 26, 2025, delivering an anthemic new track that feels appropriate for both lounging on the beach and dancing at a party. From the opening bars, her confidence shines through, setting the mood for the rest of the track.

Of course, the production fuses her trademark dancehall and Afrobeats influences. Under the guidance of producers Ragee and The Elements, a more laidback sound shines through, with smooth synth-like instruments coming through, as well as a drum pattern that's pretty typical with the lane that Starr occupies.

"Hot Body" follows her collaboration with Wizkid on “Gimme Dat,” but instead opts for what feels like Ayra Starr championing herself. She talks about how her body makes people feel and flexing her Porsche. It works to great effect here, as her confidence has on much of her music. She has emerged as one of the more charismatic new artists in Afropop over the last five years.

Ayra Starr has teased even more music being on the way. Additionally, it was announced that will join Tyla on the Global Citizen Festival stage in New York City in September.

After releasing her album, The Year I Turned 21, in May 2024, Starr's stock rose significantly. She opened for Chris Brown on parts of his 11:11 Tour. After that, she joined the rotating cast of opening acts for Coldplay's long-running Music of the Spheres Tour, which has been one of the most financially successful tours of all time.

Ayra Starr has not yet confirmed a new album, but it feels like it's on the way. Until then, check out "Hot Body" below.

Ayra Starr - "Hot Body"

Quotable Lyrics:

Body be dancing
Slow whine, summer body so fine
Drive Porsche, Panamera insight
Two quantanamera inside
Make sense, oh
Make sense

