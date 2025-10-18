Who's Dat Girl - Song by Ayra Starr featuring Rema

Ayra Starr is one of the best artists in the Afrobeats world, and on Friday, she dropped an incredible new collaboration with Rema.

Ayra Starr has been one of the biggest stars of the global Afrobeats movement. Her music is incredibly catchy and fun, with millions of fans adoring what she's been putting out. On Friday, she returned with a new party track called "Who's Dat Girl," which comes complete with a feature from Rema. The impeccably produced track comes with some sensational vocal performances from both artists. Although Ayra Starr truly is the centerpiece here. This is a song that will immediately make you want to dance. The type of banger that needs to be in every single club as of tonight.

