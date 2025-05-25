TheARTI$T & Honey Bxby "Risk It All" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 71 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TheARTIST Honey Bxby R&B Season Playlist Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: TheARTI$T and Honey Bxby attend Warner Nights R&amp;B Edition on March 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
TheARTI$T, Honey Bxby, and Leon Thomas are front and center on this week's edition of our "R&B Season" playlist.

This week's R&B Season playlist update is on the shorter side as we gear up for a busy summer, but that means the new inclusions are that much better. TheARTI$T and Honey Bxby show off their chemistry to kick things off with "Risk It All," a passionate and high-soaring vocal effort.

Deep synth bass hits, light hi-hats, twinkling keys, and wailing synth lines give this track a lot of dreamy space throughout. Sometimes, all the background harmonies and vocal embellishments could dizzy you, but both artist's voices mesh very well on here. It's a slow burner with some exciting moments, and it earns its lustful and daring themes.

The other R&B Season highlight we can't miss out on is the new COLORS SHOW version of the Leon Thomas jam, "VIBES DON'T LIE." It was already one of the best cuts off Thomas' 2024 effort MUTT, so to hear him tackle it again in this COLORS context is unsurprisingly gratifying.

Also, this COLORS version is a little bit more earthy and intimate than the studio version, if only slightly. There is still a lot to admire about this track no matter what version you listen to, whether it's the barely audible but textured percussion extras or the intoxicating tones of the instrumental's melodies.

Read More: Playboi Carti, Leon Thomas, GloRilla & More Announced As 2025 BET Awards Performers

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

But if you're looking for something a bit more active after bumping this R&B Season update, the hip-hop world is always dropping heat. Our Fire Emoji playlist update this week included new jams from YG and Burna Boy, although there is one big rap narrative it couldn't cover completely.

That YG song with Shoreline Mafia took a jab at Joey Bada$$, who has been at the center of 90-plus diss tracks between a huge list of MCs. The main opponents were Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, but so many others joined the fray.

Of course, many of these disses did not end up making it on Spotify, but you can certainly find some of the key highlights there. It was a massive few weeks for those who enjoy lyrical sparring, and we just hope these spitters don't wait for shots to fire in order to further develop their pen.

Read More: Burna Boy & Travis Scott Get Funky On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
leon-thomas-singer-roots-picnic-2024-3 Music Leon Thomas Teams Up With Chris Brown On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 741
Summer Walker Spend It R&B Season Playlist Music News Music Summer Walker Is Ready To "Spend It" On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 499
4batz R&B Season Playlist Music News Music 4batz Kicks Off His 2025 On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 529
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Music The Weeknd Makes His Grand Return On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1073