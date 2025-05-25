This week's R&B Season playlist update is on the shorter side as we gear up for a busy summer, but that means the new inclusions are that much better. TheARTI$T and Honey Bxby show off their chemistry to kick things off with "Risk It All," a passionate and high-soaring vocal effort.

Deep synth bass hits, light hi-hats, twinkling keys, and wailing synth lines give this track a lot of dreamy space throughout. Sometimes, all the background harmonies and vocal embellishments could dizzy you, but both artist's voices mesh very well on here. It's a slow burner with some exciting moments, and it earns its lustful and daring themes.

The other R&B Season highlight we can't miss out on is the new COLORS SHOW version of the Leon Thomas jam, "VIBES DON'T LIE." It was already one of the best cuts off Thomas' 2024 effort MUTT, so to hear him tackle it again in this COLORS context is unsurprisingly gratifying.

Also, this COLORS version is a little bit more earthy and intimate than the studio version, if only slightly. There is still a lot to admire about this track no matter what version you listen to, whether it's the barely audible but textured percussion extras or the intoxicating tones of the instrumental's melodies.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

But if you're looking for something a bit more active after bumping this R&B Season update, the hip-hop world is always dropping heat. Our Fire Emoji playlist update this week included new jams from YG and Burna Boy, although there is one big rap narrative it couldn't cover completely.

That YG song with Shoreline Mafia took a jab at Joey Bada$$, who has been at the center of 90-plus diss tracks between a huge list of MCs. The main opponents were Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, but so many others joined the fray.