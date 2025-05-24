Burna Boy & Travis Scott Get Funky On Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Burna Boy Travis Scott Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 14, 2023. Coachella Friday Week One 36. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Fire Emoji" boasts new tracks from Burna Boy, Travis Scott, YG, Shoreline Mafia, Larry June, and Cardo Got Wings this week.

This week's Fire Emoji playlist update is a bit brief, but that means the best hip-hop-adjacent cuts of the week are even more focused and fiery. To kick things off, we have to shout out Burna Boy and Travis Scott for their compelling and groovy genre fusions on the new single "TaTaTa."

Burna's typical explorations of pop-tinged dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeat match with a bit more of a funk carioca swing this time around. This especially comes alive with the heavy bass tones and more sharp percussion. Of course, La Flame adds his trademark swagger to this cut and flows pretty effortlessly on here.

Next up on Fire Emoji, we have a slow-riding chiller from Larry June and Cardo Got Wings, a match made in West Coast hip-hop heaven. There's a very light bounce on "Black Man" that doesn't overwhelm the warm keys on here, but still leaves room for plenty of literal bells and whistles with the drums.

As far as the flow on here, Larry is as smooth and laidback as ever. We're almost in the summertime, and once it hits, don't forget to go back to this cut to celebrate.

Read More: Burna Boy Trolls Nigerian Model Alleging She Was Promised A Lamborghini After Sleeping With Him

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Speaking of the West Coast, our final Fire Emoji inclusion this week is "HOLLYWOOD," the newest single from YG and Shoreline Mafia. These Cali MCs have been putting on for the West for years now, and this is one of their more earthy and straightforward homages to the musical style in their whole catalog.

For a couple of years now, OhGeesy and Fenix have brought the Shoreline back following a years-long disbandment. It's amazing to hear these catalogs, careers, and sounds are still developing and seeing some solid resurgence over the past two years.

However, YG also includes a playful jab at Joey Bada$$ on here, the main player in the recent East Coast and West Coast rap battle. The past weeks saw an avalanche of diss tracks emerge from Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, REASON, and many, many more.

Sadly, you won't find them on Fire Emoji, mostly because the full story isn't available on Spotify. However, there are some loosies on the platform you can check out, but we recommend you do the full dive.

Read More: The East Versus West Rap Battle Of 2025 Boasts A Whopping 93 Diss Tracks On Its Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 403
News Marijuana Man 721
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.1K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.8K