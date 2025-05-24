This week's Fire Emoji playlist update is a bit brief, but that means the best hip-hop-adjacent cuts of the week are even more focused and fiery. To kick things off, we have to shout out Burna Boy and Travis Scott for their compelling and groovy genre fusions on the new single "TaTaTa."

Burna's typical explorations of pop-tinged dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeat match with a bit more of a funk carioca swing this time around. This especially comes alive with the heavy bass tones and more sharp percussion. Of course, La Flame adds his trademark swagger to this cut and flows pretty effortlessly on here.

Next up on Fire Emoji, we have a slow-riding chiller from Larry June and Cardo Got Wings, a match made in West Coast hip-hop heaven. There's a very light bounce on "Black Man" that doesn't overwhelm the warm keys on here, but still leaves room for plenty of literal bells and whistles with the drums.

As far as the flow on here, Larry is as smooth and laidback as ever. We're almost in the summertime, and once it hits, don't forget to go back to this cut to celebrate.

Speaking of the West Coast, our final Fire Emoji inclusion this week is "HOLLYWOOD," the newest single from YG and Shoreline Mafia. These Cali MCs have been putting on for the West for years now, and this is one of their more earthy and straightforward homages to the musical style in their whole catalog.

For a couple of years now, OhGeesy and Fenix have brought the Shoreline back following a years-long disbandment. It's amazing to hear these catalogs, careers, and sounds are still developing and seeing some solid resurgence over the past two years.

However, YG also includes a playful jab at Joey Bada$$ on here, the main player in the recent East Coast and West Coast rap battle. The past weeks saw an avalanche of diss tracks emerge from Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, REASON, and many, many more.

Sadly, you won't find them on Fire Emoji, mostly because the full story isn't available on Spotify. However, there are some loosies on the platform you can check out, but we recommend you do the full dive.