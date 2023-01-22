Drake invited 21 Savage and Dipset to perform alongside him at his Apollo Theater show last Saturday (January 21). While he performed one of two scheduled shows at the iconic Harlem theater, he already set the bar quite high. Also, new concert footage follows rumors of a summer tour with him and 21 Savage, though that’s still unconfirmed officially.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Still, any performance between OVO and Slaughter Gang is bound to turn heads. Both rappers became an almost iconic duo last year with the release of their collaborative album, Her Loss. As 21 entered the stage, the crowd helped them sing their hit “Rich Flex.” Moreover, a whole theater asked 21 if he could do something for them.

Meanwhile, Dipset’s appearance excited many, both in the crowd, and on social media. Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freeky Zeeky performed “I Really Mean It,” “Dipset Anthem,” and “We Fly High (Ballin’)” together. The “Nice For What” artist even wore Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat and hat.

“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” he said.

However, some attentive Drake listeners might not be surprised by the link-up. In fact, his previous single “Diplomatic Immunity” might not be directly about the group, but it’s a reference nonetheless. Also, he’s not part of Dipset, but Drake recently gave Fabulous his flowers, another New York rapper of a similar era.

On the other hand, 21 Savage helped Drizzy perform “Privileged Rappers,” “Spin Bout You,” “Jimmy Cooks,” and “Knife Talk” as well. Other classics he performed at his show include “Marvin’s Room,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Legend,” “Know Yourself,” and many more. In fact, he performed about 41 songs during his set. With one more show scheduled for this Sunday (January 22), Drake’s likely to have another fantastic performance in the books.

This transition…



Drake was in his bag tonight at the Apollo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/H9uX4ijwek — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

What do you think of Drake bringing out 21 Savage and Dipset for his Apollo Theater show? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest on amazing hip-hop shows.

[via]