Even though he delivered two impressive albums – Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss – in 2022, live performances from Drake have been few and far between as of late. The father of one had one of the biggest performances of his career scheduled for the Apollo late last year. Ultimately, he postponed in wake of Takeoff’s tragic death.

As fate would have it, the rescheduled concerts were later changed once again, this time due to “production delays.” Some were worried we would see another cancellation. However, Drizzy himself confirmed that he’ll be performing this weekend in a recent Instagram post.

Drake attends a concert after party at Onyx Nightclub on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Thursday (January 19), the Toronto native dropped off a photo dump on his feed, beginning with a candid snapshot of him rocking a YSL sweater. “Thank you Atria NY for the best health care experience I have ever had,” he wrote in the caption.

The following photos show the treatment facility where Drake was receiving medical treatment for an injury. “Let’s see what I can do on this piece of shit ankle Saturday,” he added, seemingly promising an exciting show coming our way.

In the comment section, friends of the rapper’s couldn’t help but poke fun at his feet. “Showww dat lil bunyonnn!!!” Odell Beckham Jr. teased. “Big ankle ahhhh.”

Michael Rubin also chimed in, doubling down on Drake’s praise of Atria. “There is nothing better,” he agreed. “Now if only Alan can bring us good luck in the casinos, he’ll really be the best!!”

Aside from his unfortunate injury, things have been going well for the 36-year-old as of late. He recently welcomed the first female artist, Naomi Sharon to his OVO Sound label with the arrival of her “Celestial” and “Another Life” singles.

Additionally, Champagne Papi shared a music video for his “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” track earlier this week. Central Cee, Mike Tyson, and Lil Baby all appear in the clip that sees the Canadian wearing over $3.3M in jewelry.

Will you be attending either of Drake’s upcoming shows at the Apollo Theatre? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]