health care
- Music50 Cent Expresses His Confusion Over New California Health Care LawFans flooded the comments correcting 50 Cent on the facts.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDrake Thanks Atira NYC For Healing His "Piece Of Shit Ankle" Ahead Of Apollo ShowThe 6ix God was due to perform on the iconic stage last November, but ultimately delayed after Takeoff's death and other production issues.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsSen. Bernie Sanders & Elon Musk Exchange Shots In Twitter BeefBernie Sanders and Elon Musk go at it on Twitter regarding a proposed bill that would tax Musk to cover health care costs of the American people.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Survivor In Seattle Charged with $1.1 Million Medical BillThe longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient faces medical bills exceeding $1.1 million.By Cole Blake
- CrimeRoc Nation Attorney Sues Mississippi Prison Health Care ProviderRoc Nation attorney Alex Spiro has filed a new lawsuit against the health care providers for inmates at Mississippi prisons.By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Doubts That New York Actually Needs 30,000 VentilatorsPresident Donald Trump questioned whether New York State really needs 30,000 ventilators amid shortages of medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCardi B Strikes Back: "I Said What I Said"Following a lowkey callout from Idris Elba, Cardi B takes to IG to defend her position on mixed messages in the coronavirus era. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Shocks Killer Mike With Facts About Canada's Health Care SystemAfter chopping it up with Cardi B, Bernie Sanders has a sit down with Killer Mike on the campaign trail.By Aron A.
- SportsDrake Offers To Fix His "Twin" Fred VanVleet's Chipped Tooth After Game 4Drake's giving Fred VanVleet the ultimate Canadian experience with free health care.By Aron A.
- MusicWhy Is Young Thug In The Hospital On Instagram?Young Thug posted some confusing footage from the hospital.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyApple To Open Private Health Clinics For Its Employees: ReportThis is just the first step to Apple opening clinics for the public. By Chantilly Post