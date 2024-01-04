50 Cent Expresses His Confusion Over New California Health Care Law

50 Cent isn't shy about using his Instagram to discuss pretty much anything he has on his mind. Occasionally that's wholesome stories about him and his son and other times it's beef like his seemingly infinite war with Diddy. But 50 also isn't afraid of getting political and he's shared plenty of takes on the hottest news stories of the day in the past. That was the case again earlier today when he commented on a new law passed in California.

He shared a news clip that read "California Becomes First US State To Offer Health Insurance To All Illegal Immigrants." In the caption of the post, 50 Cent reveals that he's confused by the move. "I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this sh*t," he captioned the post. But unsurprisingly, 50 wasn't giving his fans the full story. Check out the post itself below.

As is so often the case when celebs weigh in on politics, fans in the comments corrected them on some of their inaccurate takes. "So it’s ok for them to clean your homes, hotels, and make your food but not ok for them to be healthy while doing it? Healthcare should be a human right. Period," the top comment on 50's post reads.

Elsewhere in the comments fans pointed out factual errors he made. “'Illegal' Immigrants pay taxes. Look up how much they paid last year while not receiving any title of government assistance" and "Undocumented immigrants contribute 11.6 billions dollars annually in taxes. They don’t get anything in return. This seems fair to me" other top comments read. What do you think of 50 Cent's confusion about California's new law? Do you think he should respond to the fans correcting him on facts in the comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

