Drake paid homage to Fabolous for his influence and impact on his career.

Fabolous is a rapper’s rapper in many ways. Though he’s far from the commercial heights he was once at, there’s really no doubt how impactful he was to the game. From his wordplay to his swag and laidback demeanor, Fab had the game on lock at one point in time.

Over the weekend, Drake hit Instagram with a tribute post to Fab, giving the Brooklyn rapper credit for shaping his style and sound. The rapper posted two throwbacks of Fab in the early 2000s, stating that he “wouldn’t be anywhere without this guy.”

“Real shit @myfabolouslife was really just taking in how much you influenced everything for me,” Drizzy wrote.

In a subsequent post, he shared his love for 112. “Wouldn’t be shit without this,” he added.

Drake hasn’t shied away from embracing Fab’s influence on him in the past, either. During a 2018 birthday party, Drake dressed up as Fab, donning a blue Kobe Bryant LA Lakers jersey with a matching fitted cap and a bandana tied on top of it.

The two previously worked together on the “Throw It In The Bag (Remix).” However, there was speculation that there was tension between them after Rolling Stone published an interview with Drake in 2014. Drake appeared to take shots at Fab in discussing Ye’s polarizing Yeezus album.

“There were some real questionable bars on there,” Drake says in the interview. “Like that Swag-hili line? Come on man, man. Even Fabolous wouldn’t say some shit like that.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Drake, Fabolous and Wale attend Kevin Durant's 25th Birthday Party at Avenue on September 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

But, the Brooklyn rapper quickly chalked it up to sensationalized media. He said that he chopped it up with Drake, who apologized for dragging his name into the interview, following the incident.

“It’s over. It’s under the bridge. I got a lot of respect for what Drake does and he’s expressed to me personally, so we move on from there.”

We’ll keep you posted if Fab responds to Drake’s shout out.