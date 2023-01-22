Drake and 21 Savage will reportedly go on a summer tour together, allegedly titled “It’s All A Blur.” Moreover, the alleged leaks came from Twitter account OnThinIce, which is know to leak similar information. The two rappers had an incredible 2022 together, and rumors of a tour followed them since they dropped their album together.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Furthermore, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss was one of last year’s most celebrated and discussed hip-hop albums. As such, these new rumors of a tour should be sending fans over the moon. However, this is still unconfirmed information circling in the social media rounds. If we’re to entertain these thoughts, audiences can expect a run from at least late May to mid-July.

Moreover, the cities listed by the leaks include Chicago, Detroit, Glendale, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Inglewood, Las Vegas, and more. The first show is reportedly scheduled for May 26th at Chicago’s Grand Chapiteau at Solider Field. Later, the tour will seemingly end July 16th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Meanwhile, many fans are somewhat disappointed with these leaks. “WHERE TF ARE THE REST OF THE DATES,” one user wrote. However, we have to consider that these are still rumors at the moment. If they really are going on tour, an official announcement should be coming soon. After all, it’s going to be tough to get tickets to see the 6 God, who just shut it down at the Apollo Theater.

Even though these rumors may end up being just that, there’s still plenty of promo underway for these two. Drake recently dropped his video for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin,” whereas 21 Savage had some standout live performances recently as well. However, he most recently made waves for a heated argument. During a Clubhouse conversation, 21 Savage popped off on a user over a discussion on murder rates in different cities.

Still, what do you think of Drake and 21 Savage reportedly going on a summer tour this year? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest rumors, tours, and shows from your favorite MCs.