It seems as though Drake breaks records after every new release. The world is continuing to stream his latest offering, last month’s 21 Savage-assisted album, Her Loss.

As a result, the project has just recently hit a milestone mark.

Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

On Monday (December 26), Spotify announced that the 16-track album has officially reached one billion streams and counting. Of course, this is just on their streaming platform and doesn’t count the plays from elsewhere.

Along with the astronomical number of streams, Drizzy simultaneously breaks another record. He becomes the artist with the most albums with over one billion streams to their name, as Her Loss marks his twelfth to do so. His first album of 2022, Honestly, Nevermind, cracked the milestone earlier this year.

The project unsurprisingly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, selling 411,000 units in its first week.

In other news surrounding the 6 God, he’s certainly been attending his fair share of Toronto Raptors games this year. As the team’s global ambassador, the 36-year-old is often spotted court-side at Scotiabank Arena in his signature seat. More times than not, he brings along his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

Just last night, the father and son duo were seen taking in some basketball action as the Raptors faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers. After the game, the Clippers posted a clip of Drizzy dapping up former Raptors Normal Powell and Kawhi Leonard. “Kawhi and Norm with a fan,” the franchise wrote in the Instagram caption.

Evidently, Champagne Papi didn’t the Clippers calling him a fan. “Win a ring,” he subsequently fired back in the comments.

Is Her Loss still in your rotation? Comment your favorite song from the project down below. As always, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest music and pop culture updates.

[via]