Kawhi Leonard has been out of basketball for about 16 months now due to an ACL injury. It was easily the worst thing that could have happened to the Los Angeles Clippers who were on track to win an NBA title had Leonard been healthy. This has led to a lengthy recovery process for the Clippers star, and this season, he is back and ready for some action.

Last night, Leonard even got to make his comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers in preseason action. The man scored 11 points in 16 minutes of action, and for the most part, he looked like his old self. It was a fantastic match for the star, especially since his Clippers won. After the game, he told ESPN just how exciting it was to be back out there.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“It was great,” Leonard said. “Just being able to put all that hard work that I did throughout the, 14, 16 months, just able to put it to test and playing against NBA talent, it was good. Just being out there with the guys and talking, I missed it. It was a great experience for me.”

This should be a sign of things to come for the Clippers as they look to show the world that they are still title contenders, when healthy.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.

