Kawhi Leonard injured his ACL back in 2021 during the second round of the NBA playoffs. This was a horrible development for the Clippers who were trying to win their first NBA title in franchise history. In the end, the Clippers came up short, and without Leonard last season, they were simply unable to make the playoffs.

Over the past few months, there have been various updates in regard to Leonard’s health and whether or not he will be back in time for the season premiere. He was recently given the green light for 5-on-5 play, which is obviously a good sign for Leonard and his team.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Yesterday, during the Clippers’ media day, Leonard spoke about his long journey back to the court and how he is approaching training camp. As you will see, he has a lot of positivity in his response, and Clippers fans should be excited.

“The plan is tomorrow to start training camp,” Leonard said per Tomer Azarly. “For me individually, I’ll be participating in training camp. Then from there, just seeing how my progression is, how I feel, what I’m not feeling, is it moving correctly, and just keep going from there, just gradually building up.”

"The plan is to start tomorrow at training camp. I'll be participating in training camp… Right now I feel good and the plan is to start camp tomorrow and play."



– Kawhi Leonard on returning to Clippers lineup. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 26, 2022

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.