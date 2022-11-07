Kawhi Leonard injured his ACL back in 2021 while competing in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Clippers. This forced Leonard to miss an entire season of basketball as he rehabilitated his knee. It was a long process that Leonard had seemingly overcome.

Kawhi’s Knee Issues Persist

The Clippers superstar played in two games at the start of the year, and since that time, he has found himself regressing. Leonard’s knee problems are back, and he has missed seven games in a row as a result. According to Clippers head coach Ty Lue, you shouldn’t expect Leonard back soon.

"He’s progressing well. We knew coming off an ACL, it wasn’t going to be a straight line… The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We're going to follow the lead of our medical staff, we got to be smart about the situation, but he’s progressing."



Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/Pp5k2klbsn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 7, 2022

“There’s really not a timeframe of when he is gonna be back,” Lue told ClutchPoints. “The biggest thing is just the testing that he has to go through with the medical and the slowly, the slow progression of just getting better every single day. And so we’re just taking it day by day right now, not really a timetable.”

Encouraging Signs

Clippers fans should be optimistic given Lue’s other comments which suggest that Kawhi is starting to feel better. The team was prepared for this scenario, and they are doing their best to help Kawhi heal.

NBA Player Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during game one of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on October 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“He is progressing well,” Lue added. “We knew coming off an ACL, it wasn’t going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season. The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We are going to follow the lead of our medical staff, we got to be smart about the situation, but he is progressing.”

When healthy, Kawhi is one of the best players in the entire league. Having said that, the Clippers would really like to have him back. They didn’t make the playoffs last season, and it’s all because he wasn’t there.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers speaks to the press during LA Clippers media day at Honey Training Center on September 26, 2022 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Stay tuned to HNHH for further updates on this developing story.

[Via]