Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season with an ACL tear that he sustained in the NBA playoffs. This was a huge loss for the Los Angeles Clippers as they ultimately missed the playoffs as a result of Kawhi not being there.

This season, the Clippers were happy as Kawhi was looking healthy and ready to play. Unfortunately, it seems as though his good health may have been exaggerated. He has only played in two games so far, and he continues to miss games at an alarming rate. At this point, no one knows what is truly going on with the Clippers star.

In fact, things have seemingly gone from bad to worse as it was revealed by Ty Lue that Kawhi will not travel with the team on their next road trip. According to ClutchPoints, this will last around two games, and there is no word yet on whether or not Kawhi will play immediately after that.

This is one of those things that has to leave you scratching your head. Obviously, Kawhi’s knee is not healthy enough right now. However, it is taking him longer than expected to be fully ready to play. This should be concerning to everyone involved given his injury history.

Lue made sure to note that Kawhi is upset about his current situation and that he just wants to play basketball right now. Simply put, this is a bad situation for everyone involved.

“He’s frustrated,” Lue explained. “He’s frustrated. He wants to be out on the floor and then not being on the floor, and then now he can’t travel. He wants to travel, but the doctor said it’s not the right thing to do right now with the stiffness and what he is going through. Just frustrated after putting all the work the last 15 months and to get to this point and not being where he wants to be physically but he is getting better and that is the most important thing.”

This remains a developing story

