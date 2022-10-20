Kawhi Leonard will be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers tonight as they play their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers. It is a huge rivalry game for the Clippers, who are playing a team that is objectively weaker than they are.

Leonard is returning from an ACL tear, which is one of the hardest injuries to come back from. Considering Leonard has a lengthy injury history, it should come as no surprise that the team is looking to have him on load management throughout the season. In fact, he could even be placed in a new role, at least to start the year.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Leonard could be coming off the bench for the first games of the season. The team wants to manage the minutes he logs, which is a good move if they want to ensure his long-term health. Things went badly when he came back too soon in San Antonio, and the Clippers want to avoid any potential issues, moving forward.

Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 20, 2022

Leonard’s status as the season goes on will be a story to watch out for. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.