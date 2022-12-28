Drake is someone who can typically be found sitting courtside at Raptors games. He is the ambassador of the franchise and he was there for their massive championship win back in 2019. Overall, he loves the Raptors with all his heart and he will always have that adoration for them.

This season, the Raptors have had it rough. They started decently but at this point, some feel like they should just tank. Although they were great three years ago, many of their best players are gone. For some, it might just be time to tank for Victor Wembanyama.

Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake & The Clippers

Last night, Drake was courtside for his team’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course, that Clippers team has a couple of players who were on the Raptors championship roster. Those two players are none other than Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.

Following the game, Drake and Powell shared a hug and some kind words. Subsequently, the Clippers posted about it on their Instagram page with the caption “Kawhi and Norm with a fan.” Never the one to let a joke pass him by, Drake hit back at the Clippers, saying “win a ring.”

If you are the Clippers, that diss is going to have to sting. In the entire history of the franchise, they have yet to win an NBA title. This is especially bad since the Raptors are a young franchise and were still able to win before them. However, if anyone has a better chance of winning a title right now, it would have to be the Los Angeles Clippers.

Drake is a funny guy, and you have to applaud the quick retort toward the Clippers. Unfortunately, the social media strategist is the one who will have to deal with the consequences.

