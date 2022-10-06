If you have been paying attention to the basketball world over the past few days, then you know the name Victor Wembanyama. He is a 7’4″ 18-year-old who doesn’t have the skinny frame that most people his height possess. He is expected to be the number one pick in this year’s NBA draft, and he has all of the skills to back it up.

He can shoot from anywhere on the court, making him one of the most versatile prospects in quite some time. Just a couple of days ago, he had a game where he scored 37 points, including seven three-pointers on 11 attempts. He is an amazing player that every single NBA team wants a piece of.

7’4” 18-year-old Victor Wembanyama



37 Points

11/20 Shooting

7/11 Threes

5 Blocks

4 Rebounds



Recently, LeBron was asked about Wembanyama and whether or not he has had a chance to check out his game. LeBron had nothing but praise for the young star, noting that he is more like an alien than a unicorn. Simply put, LeBron loves the kid’s game.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

LeBron James is asked if he watched Victor Webanyama play last night, and if so, if he could share his thoughts.



Teams will be tanking for Wembanyama this season, and it is going to be interesting to see how this all plays out. Hopefully, the young man can live up to the hype.