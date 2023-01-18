21 Savage’s recent appearance on Clubhouse left Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T shocked. The Her Loss rapper hopped on the platform where he engaged in a heated argument over Chicago’s murder rate, basically leading to a potentially incriminating admission.

“Every n**a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us!” he said.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 30: 21 Savage performs at The Ball Drops In Brooklyn with Future at Barclays Center on December 30, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Following the recent crackdown on Atlanta gangs, 21 Savage’s comments left many disturbed that he’d make such a claim on a highly publicized platform.

“N***az arguing over who killed the most n***az on clubhouse,” he wrote alongside a facepalm emoji.

Ice-T chimed in on Gibbs’ tweet afterward. He said that he feels law enforcement created Clubhouse as a tool to nab criminals. “I actually think that app was created by the police. Especially for Dumb MFs,” he added.

21’s comments also led Atlanta-based journalist, George Chidi, to share some advice. Chidi has closely followed the YSL RICO trial, as well as the ongoing investigations in Atlanta.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 29: 21 Savage performs during the Amazon Music Live Music Concert Series on December 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

“Rappers who think APD and the attorney general’s office don’t listen to Clubhouse are talking in a public forum on recorded audio about committing murders,” he wrote. “Gentlemen. Stop living in a Key & Peele sketch.”

Rappers who think APD and the attorney general's office don't listen to Clubhouse are talking in a public forum on recorded audio about committing murders.



Rappers in Atlanta are clearly being monitored heavily these days. During Young Thug’s trial, the judge read his lyrics from “Slime Shit” aloud in court. Though his defense team attempted to have the lyrics dismissed from evidence, a judge has yet to rule on the motion.