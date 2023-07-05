Faith Evans and Stevie J have settled their long-standing divorce battle, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline. In a filing, Evans informed the court that she has “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support.”

The filing continues: “There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.” While exact details weren’t provided, the settlement reportedly includes coverage of both spousal support and attorney fees.

Read More: Stevie J & Faith Evans Take Beach Trip Together For 4th Of July

Faith Evans & Stevie J At The Soul Train Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 17: Faith Evans (L) and her husband Stevie J attend the Post Show for the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The two have been in the process of separation for over two years by this point. They initially married back in 2018 after being friends for over 20 years. Despite the divorce, it was unclear if the two would go through with parting ways after Stevie J pleaded for forgiveness, last Mother’s Day.

“Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world,” he wrote on social media at the time. “From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married. I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust. Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”

Following the post, the two took a beach trip together in celebration of the Fourth of July. Be on the lookout for further details regarding the specifics of their settlement on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Stevie J Must Return “Stolen” Benz To Faith Evans

[Via]