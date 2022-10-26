Memoirs
- MusicEve Gets Candid About Life & Career In "Who's That Girl" MemoirPhiladelphia Rap icon Eve is opening up, this time shifting from music to penning about stories of her life and career in her memoir, "Who's That Girl?"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCommon Announces "AND THEN WE RISE" Book: What We KnowA story of health and wellness, the rap legend’s latest written work will be released on January 23, 2024.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicYoung Guru Calls Out People Writing Hip Hop Books With "Wrong" HistoryHe didn't say anyone's name specifically but that didn't stop people from giving their guesses.By Erika Marie