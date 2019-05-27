autobiography
- MusicEve Gets Candid About Life & Career In "Who's That Girl" MemoirPhiladelphia Rap icon Eve is opening up, this time shifting from music to penning about stories of her life and career in her memoir, "Who's That Girl?"By Erika Marie
- MusicRapper Memoirs You Should Read ImmediatelyMany notable rappers have penned memoirs to tell their stories in a way that is completely separate from music.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureLogic Discusses Mental Health, Retirement & More In New Memoir "This Bright Future"Logic's memoir, "This Bright Future," is releasing next month.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Announces Autobiography, "WILL," & Reveals Cover ArtWill Smith showed off the cover art for his upcoming autobiography. "WILL," on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicRaekwon Announces "From Staircase To Stage" AutobiographyRaekwon announces his first official autobiography "From Staircase To Stage," set to hit stores on November 9th.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMarilyn Manson Once Admitted To Threatening Rape, Fantasies Of MurderExcerpts from Marilyn Manson's 1999 autobiography resurface amid sexual abuse allegations. By Aron A.
- MusicAlicia Keys Reveals Insecurities & "Putting On A Mask" Her Entire LifeAlicia Keys became vulnerable in her autobiographical book "More Myself," and in an excerpt, she shared her struggles early on in her career.By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Uses Her Book To Strategically Cover NudityRihanna shows off just enough of her body to get the people talking.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Announces "Visual Autobiography" Book With Over 1,000 PhotosRihanna fans (everyone), rejoice!By Chantilly Post
- SportsDerrick Rose Details Jimmy Butler's Strange Antics During Bulls TenureButler has been known to cause friction in the past.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRick Ross Speaks On "Hurricanes" Memoir, Admits To Former Codeine AbuseThe book will be released on September 3.By Erika Marie
- MusicTina Turner Emotionally Recalls Ike Being "Very Good" In The BeginningTurner also shared why she believes he became "cruel."By Erika Marie
- SportsKhloe Kardashian Congratulates Lamar Odom On Making NYT Best-Sellers ListOdom's tell-all memoir, "Darkness To Light," landed in the #6 spot.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMoby Apologizes To Natalie Portman For Claiming They Dated In AutobiographyMoby finally sees where he went wrong. By Chantilly Post