Eve Clarifies JAY-Z's Alleged Controversial Comment About Female Rappers

Eve has provided more context to the comments.

Eve says that her comments on JAY-Z telling her that female rappers “don’t really do that well” from her memoir, Who’s That Girl?, are being misconstrued. She had recalled the legendary rapper making the remark as a warning to her back in 1999 ahead of the release of her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. She provided more context to the conversation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday.

“That was one of those things we were like, ‘Do we put that in?’ Because you know how people get,” she explained. “It was nothing bad about that. It was one of those things where it was a very amazing phone call that I needed.” She continued: “That was one of those I always felt like I was the underdog anyway. He wasn’t saying it out of malice or mean. It was facts, really. But I was like, eh, OK, let me see. I’ma show you. It’s all good. And it went on to be fine. Like I say in the book, we all have that person.”

Eve Performs During The Roots Picnic In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Eve performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

In the memoir, Eve discussed overcoming the number of men who doubted her ability to achieve success in hip-hop. “The audacity that these men had,” she wrote in the book. “Now I have age and experience on my side, nobody’s coming at me like that.” Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady ended up selling over 200,000 copies in the first week and has since been certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It features the popular singles "Gotta Man" and "Love Is Blind."

Eve Clarifies Her Feelings About JAY-Z