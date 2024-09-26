Eve Sells Her Catalog In Multi-Million Dollar Exchange

Eve shatters the mold that JAY-Z warned her about in the past.

JAY-Z did once tell Eve as she was looking to make it big in rap, female rappers "don’t really do that well". That message to the Philadelphia native did ruffle some feathers online once she released her memoir, Who's That Girl? But Eve did clarify that there was no ill will coming from Hov. In fact, she labeled it as a "very amazing phone call that I needed". "I always felt like I was the underdog anyway. He wasn’t saying it out of malice or [to be] mean. That wasn’t about that. It was facts, really. But I was like, eh, OK, let me see. I’ma show you. It’s all good. And it went on to be fine". Eve is certainly doing just swell, especially now that she has just sold her entire back catalog.

According to a new report from Music Business Worldwide (via AllHipHop), the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" MC worked a deal with Iconoclast for millions of dollars. To be more specific, she's receiving anywhere from $25-$50 million. The founder of the firm Olivier Chastan released a statement celebrating the purchase while also giving Eve her flowers. "Eve’s contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled". he began.

Eve Cashes In

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: Rapper Eve attends the after party for the debut of Janet Jackson's residency "Metamorphosis" at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"She’s not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre. We are honored to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike". The brand also went on to label her as a "pioneer", as well as saying, "Eve became a defining voice in hip-hop, known for her lyrical prowess, dynamic flow, and unique fusion of rap and R&B influences". Congratulations to Eve for this tremendous sale and for inspiring so many women in hip-hop!

