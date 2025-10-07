Tia Kemp took aim at Nicki Minaj and her most passionate fans in a new video on social media. She says that the fanbase has been blowing up her phone in recent days after getting her number, claiming that she's blocked at least 40 of them.

"Nicki Minaj, f*ck you and that b*tch. F*ck her," she began. "And y'all p*ssy h*es texting and calling me talking about who I better stop talking about and all that, go suck my d*ck b*tch... I don't have time to be playing with these d*ck sucking b*tches and everytime I turn around my phone ringing and ringing and ringing and text messages from d*ck sucking ass Barbz that got my number."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans took sides in the comments section. "I mean you wanted this attention, so why you complaining now," one user wrote. Another added: "They betta leave Auntie T alone! That clapback game is [fire emoji]." One more defended Nicki, writing: "Now how in the hell is Nicki catching a stray when she haven’t even said anything to her? Yall be doing too much on this here internet, shyt ain’t funny no more. Guh just stop."

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

It isn't the first time Tia Kemp has criticized Nicki Minaj. She previously did so at the height of the legendary rapper's beef with Cardi B, last week. In doing so, she explained that she's not a fan of Nicki's "Barbie" vibe. "Cardi is unmatched," she added. "She's a real person to me, she ain't all that crazy f*cked up sh*t."

Nicki began feuding with Cardi by joking about her relationship with Stefon Diggs, earlier this month. The Am I The Drama? rapper had just announced that she and the New England Patriots star are expecting their first child together. From there, both rappers traded fiery shots at one another on social media for several days.