Charleston White Backs Nicki Minaj In Cardi B Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charleston White Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's recent Twitter fight led Charleston White and many others to revisit this near-decade-long debate.

Charleston White's hot takes are infamous online, especially over such hotly debated topics like Nicki Minaj's long-standing beef with Cardi B, and vice versa. The superstar femcees' recent Twitter flare-up caused a lot of folks to revisit this near-decade-long debate, if they weren't already keeping tabs on it amid more subliminal eras for years now. White is firmly on one side: the Queen of the Barbz's.

In a social media clip shared by Livebitez, he explains why he prefers the Trinidadian icon over the Bronx hitmaker, specifically claiming that Cardi had to sleep around to get to her spot in a way that Nicki didn't. "She didn't f**k nobody to get to the top. Birdman didn't f**k her. Drake didn't f**k her," the commentator alleged concerning Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef. "N***a, she did not f**k her way to the top, unlike Cardi. That's how you know Black women and young Black girls is f***ed up, because they side with Cardi B over the queen, Nicki.

From there, Charleston White questioned Cardi's Afro-Latina status and said Black people shouldn't support her against Nicki. However, he did salute the AM I THE DRAMA? artist for her hustle, her grind, her trajectory, and her superstardom despite her rough circumstances. Although White's commentary back-handedly assesses her promiscuity and her sexual identity, he posited that she eventually turned into a "housewife," presumably referring to Cardi B's relationships and her since-split marriage to Offset.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Addresses Lil Nas X Comparisons, Queer Visibility, & Hip Hop Politics

Cardi B Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's turbulent family histories came up in their most recent beef flare-up on Twitter, and they themselves were the ones to do so. Of course, fans egged on scathing messages against each others' children, family members, romantic partners, industry associations, and many more. But most of them also seemingly acknowledged this as toxically messy, so perhaps public sentiment will pull back on the confrontations.

Then again, for such a long-standing and venomous rivalry between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, many fans have not turned the temperature down one bit. Charleston White's perspective points to all the context, biases, conflicting points, and narratives that follow these massive female rappers around.

Read More: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj React To JT’s Brutal Diss Track

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music Nicki Minaj Issues Rare Apology To Cardi B's Daughter Kulture 14.9K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Fans Think Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Are Taking Shots At Each Other 4.8K
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news Music Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio 3.2K
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Show Music Tasha K Told Nicki Minaj To End Cardi B Feud, She Claims 803
Comments 0