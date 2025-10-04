Charleston White Backs Nicki Minaj In Cardi B Beef

Charleston White's hot takes are infamous online, especially over such hotly debated topics like Nicki Minaj's long-standing beef with Cardi B, and vice versa. The superstar femcees' recent Twitter flare-up caused a lot of folks to revisit this near-decade-long debate, if they weren't already keeping tabs on it amid more subliminal eras for years now. White is firmly on one side: the Queen of the Barbz's.

In a social media clip shared by Livebitez, he explains why he prefers the Trinidadian icon over the Bronx hitmaker, specifically claiming that Cardi had to sleep around to get to her spot in a way that Nicki didn't. "She didn't f**k nobody to get to the top. Birdman didn't f**k her. Drake didn't f**k her," the commentator alleged concerning Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef. "N***a, she did not f**k her way to the top, unlike Cardi. That's how you know Black women and young Black girls is f***ed up, because they side with Cardi B over the queen, Nicki.

From there, Charleston White questioned Cardi's Afro-Latina status and said Black people shouldn't support her against Nicki. However, he did salute the AM I THE DRAMA? artist for her hustle, her grind, her trajectory, and her superstardom despite her rough circumstances. Although White's commentary back-handedly assesses her promiscuity and her sexual identity, he posited that she eventually turned into a "housewife," presumably referring to Cardi B's relationships and her since-split marriage to Offset.

Cardi B Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's turbulent family histories came up in their most recent beef flare-up on Twitter, and they themselves were the ones to do so. Of course, fans egged on scathing messages against each others' children, family members, romantic partners, industry associations, and many more. But most of them also seemingly acknowledged this as toxically messy, so perhaps public sentiment will pull back on the confrontations.