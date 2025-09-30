Tia Kemp Delivers Hilarious Take On Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Messy Beef

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reignited their years-long feud with a few scathing tweets, dissing each other's family and more.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beef goes way back, and this week, it was reignited with some diabolical tweets. The "Super Freaky Girl" artist kicked things off with a few comments about her longtime foe's relationship with Stefon Diggs. "A b c d e f geeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!" she wrote. "Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. By. HPVeeeeee. Allegedlyyyyyyyyyyyy."

Cardi was quick to respond, and she didn't hold back. She accused Nicki's brother of being a pedophile, also bringing up her husband Kenneth Petty's alleged sexual assault case. "A B C D E F G. Your man have to snatch PUSSY," she alleged. "Pussy taste like honey comb. Your bro be touching 12 year olds."

"Why you keep bringing up my album??" she continued. "It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

She didn't stop there, however. Cardi went on to clap back at Nicki's jabs about her pregnancy. "Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy," she noted. "Like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies."

Now, in light of all the recent drama, Tia Kemp has hopped online to share her take on it. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, she explains that while she's not on either femcee's side, she's a bigger fan of Cardi. According to her, she's not into Nicki's whole "Barbie" vibe, and prefers to keep it real.

"Cardi is unmatched," she added. "She's a real person to me, she ain't all that crazy f*cked up sh*t."

Read More: JT Hints At Dropping A Cardi B Diss Track Soon Amid Fiery Exchange With Her Sister

