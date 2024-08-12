DJ Akademiks Chimes In On Rumors That Nicki Minaj Dissed Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

If you actually believe this tale, then you might think that Nicki Minaj is mad at Drake and PND for working with Latto and Ice Spice.

A lot of people are thirsty for more Drake beef this year, whether they're the most ardent of OVO Stans or the biggest Drizzy haters this side of Compton. But many of his fans also know to be wary of narratives and speculation that people are hating on him or that he's hating on others, and a fanbase that relates to this caution all too well is the army of Barbz that is analyzing Nicki Minaj's latest livestream. Moreover, she seemed to refer to "ugly boy 1" and "ugly boy 1" for working with "ugly girls," and many on both sides took this to mean that she was angry at the 6ix God and his OVO partner PARTYNEXTDOOR for working with Latto and Ice Spice respectively.

"Yo, Nicki is f***ing petty, bro," DJ Akademiks said of the alleged Nicki Minaj, Drake, and PARTYNEXTDOOR situation. "I can't believe that Nicki really treats the music industry like it's high school. People are making money, man, people are making millions of dollars. You're making millions of dollars. People are gonna collab with who they want. None of the beef that y'all have is that serious because, otherwise, you'd be pulling up on these b***hes."

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Nicki Minaj's Possible Drake & PND Disses

But again, for many Drake and Nicki Minaj fans alike, this narrative from Ak and others doesn't make too much sense. For one, a lot of Barbz are claiming that Nicki had prefaced this by saying that they were going to make up a fake story to prove how quick the media is to grab headlines... Which is a really weird way of going about it, but it seems to have worked if true. On the other hand, the Young Money partners were doing great right amid the Kendrick battle, it seems like she played their collabs after her rant during this livestream, and there aren't really any valid or surefire indicators of who she's talking about in her rant other than recent context informing fans' interpretations.