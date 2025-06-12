Sexyy Red Reveals She's Got A New Album Dropping Soon

The upcoming project will mark Sexyy Red's first full-length release since dropping "In Sexyy We Trust" in 2024.

Sexyy Red has confirmed that she has a new album on the way. According to NFR Podcast, she recently posted the news on social media, writing over a black screen: “New album coming soon.” Further details on the project remain unclear. 

Regardless of the lack of information, fans on social media are already stoked by the news. “omg no way i need that!!,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: “YESSSSS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE IS DROPPING.”

The new effort will be her first album since 2024’s In Sexyy We Trust. That project featured collaborations with DrakeMike Will Made It, VonOff1700, and Lil Baby. It peaked at No. 17 on the US Billboard 200.

Sexyy Red & Ray J Drama

The new album announcement comes after Sexyy found herself caught up in headlines, earlier this month, when Ray J baselessly claimed to have hooked up with the "SkeeYee" rapper. "I slept with Sexyy Red, stop playing with me," Ray bragged during a livestream viewed by XXL. "You can clip that how you want to. Talking about, 'I party with Sexyy Red.' Ni**ga, I slept with Sexyy Red."

Sexyy quickly shot down the allegation, writing back on X: "Ni**as lie on they d*ck everyday b. Even to b sayin we 'slept' on the plane together I said hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!...CORNBALL AZX LYIN ON YA MEAT IS WIERD ... PLAY IN YO A* NOT WIMME."

Eventually, Ray J went live again and apologized to Sexyy. "I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red," he said. "That's insensitive and it's not okay and it's trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown. Because even though if I said it later on the stream, that didn't get clipped. All they heard was what I said. It was childish, it was uncalled for, and it wasn't cool. My bad, Sexyy."

