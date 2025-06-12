Sexyy Red Reveals She's Got A New Album Dropping Soon

Sexyy Red has confirmed that she has a new album on the way. According to NFR Podcast, she recently posted the news on social media, writing over a black screen: “New album coming soon.” Further details on the project remain unclear.

Regardless of the lack of information, fans on social media are already stoked by the news. “omg no way i need that!!,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: “YESSSSS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE IS DROPPING.”

Sexyy Red & Ray J Drama

The new album announcement comes after Sexyy found herself caught up in headlines, earlier this month, when Ray J baselessly claimed to have hooked up with the "SkeeYee" rapper. "I slept with Sexyy Red, stop playing with me," Ray bragged during a livestream viewed by XXL. "You can clip that how you want to. Talking about, 'I party with Sexyy Red.' Ni**ga, I slept with Sexyy Red."

Sexyy quickly shot down the allegation, writing back on X: "Ni**as lie on they d*ck everyday b. Even to b sayin we 'slept' on the plane together I said hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!...CORNBALL AZX LYIN ON YA MEAT IS WIERD ... PLAY IN YO A* NOT WIMME."