Ray J Apologizes To Sexyy Red For Alleging They Slept Together

Ray J has recently made a lot of wild claims via his Twitch livestream, for which he's sometimes unapologetic. However, every once in a while, a bizarre allegation emerged that even he quickly realizes that he can't stand by. That's exactly what happened concerning the singer's recent comments about Sexyy Red.

While on Twitch (as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram), he claimed that he slept with her. In a subsequent social media video caught by Livebitez on IG, Ray apologized to the St. Louis femcee for mischaracterizing their actual interaction.

"I want to apologize to Sexyy Red," Ray J remarked concerning Sexyy Red. "Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists. Sexyy Red and I was on a plane. We were both flying somewhere. We randomly saw each other. She was sitting by me. She had her space. I had my space. She had her own blanket, her own pillow. I had my own blanket and my own pillow. And we had a long flight. We both were tired, so we went to sleep. Just like we would sleep with anybody else that was sitting next to us on a plane.

"I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red," Ray J continued his remarks about his livestream. "That's insensitive and it's not okay and it's trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown. Because even though if I said it later on the stream, that didn't get clipped. All they heard was what I said. It was childish, it was uncalled for, and it wasn't cool. My bad, Sexyy."

Ray J & Sexyy Red

Ray has previously proclaimed that Sexyy Red is one of the best rappers right now, something that Moniece Slaughter heavily disagreed with. So this apology rings as a particularly significant one for him.

We will see what other wild allegations and stories pop out of Ray's livestreams, and which ones he walks back. It became a bizarre saga to witness this year, but things continue to build steam.