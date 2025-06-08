Ray J Apologizes To Sexyy Red For Alleging They Slept Together

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 939 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-5
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Ray J said Sexyy Red is one of his favorite artists and explained that he misrepresented their actual interaction with this false claim.

Ray J has recently made a lot of wild claims via his Twitch livestream, for which he's sometimes unapologetic. However, every once in a while, a bizarre allegation emerged that even he quickly realizes that he can't stand by. That's exactly what happened concerning the singer's recent comments about Sexyy Red.

While on Twitch (as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram), he claimed that he slept with her. In a subsequent social media video caught by Livebitez on IG, Ray apologized to the St. Louis femcee for mischaracterizing their actual interaction.

"I want to apologize to Sexyy Red," Ray J remarked concerning Sexyy Red. "Sexyy Red is one of my favorite artists. Sexyy Red and I was on a plane. We were both flying somewhere. We randomly saw each other. She was sitting by me. She had her space. I had my space. She had her own blanket, her own pillow. I had my own blanket and my own pillow. And we had a long flight. We both were tired, so we went to sleep. Just like we would sleep with anybody else that was sitting next to us on a plane.

"I went out of control and I said that I slept with Sexyy Red," Ray J continued his remarks about his livestream. "That's insensitive and it's not okay and it's trolling at the highest level. I want to say, Sexyy Red, my bad. I hope this gets out there and this gets clipped and this gets shown. Because even though if I said it later on the stream, that didn't get clipped. All they heard was what I said. It was childish, it was uncalled for, and it wasn't cool. My bad, Sexyy."

Read More: Troubling Photos Of Diddy Accuser’s Alleged Injuries Submitted As Evidence Amid Trial

Ray J & Sexyy Red

Ray has previously proclaimed that Sexyy Red is one of the best rappers right now, something that Moniece Slaughter heavily disagreed with. So this apology rings as a particularly significant one for him.

We will see what other wild allegations and stories pop out of Ray's livestreams, and which ones he walks back. It became a bizarre saga to witness this year, but things continue to build steam.

Read More: Diddy Requests A Mistrial As He Accuses Prosecutors Of Presenting Untrue Testimony

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show Music Ray J Calls Sexyy Red "One Of The Best Rappers He's Ever Heard," Moniece Slaughter Disagrees 1.6K
Sexyy Red and Adin Ross Music Sexyy Red & Adin Ross Address Hookup Rumors, Call Chief Keef On Stream 4.6K
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Pop Culture Sexyy Red Reflects On Double Chlamydia Diagnosis: "I TRUSTED AH N**** & GOT GOT" 15.4K
Wireless Festival 2024 - Day Three Music Sexyy Red Unfazed After Streamer Awkwardly Dodges Her Kiss 5.1K