Sexyy Red pulls up to the dance floor in a F1 race car, like the upcoming film, to support her latest collaborator, Tiësto, in their booty bouncing dance track, "OMG." The song blends dance and raunchy hip-hop. Known for her high-energy and unapologetic rhymes, Sexyy Red is aggressive while Tiësto guides her body.

A song that portrays the upcoming blockbuster film, Tiësto amplifies the energy with pulsing bass and electronics. Rather than overshadowing Red, his production enhances her intensity, pushing the track into festival and club territory. With a EDM song under her belt, Sexyy Red enters a new lucrative fanbase that many before her have benefitted from handsomely.

“OMG” is pure adrenaline—no filler, no filter. The phrase “oh my God” doubles as both exclamation and mission statement, capturing the outrageous energy that defines both artists. The collaboration proves that hip-hop has limitless potential to conquer any genre.

Sexyy Red on the track will have every female hip-hop artist rushing to the EDM landscape looking for their next hit. From the Migos to Chris Brown to Drake, EDM has welcomed hip-hop into their sound for years and created some of music's most memorable infusions.

Sexyy Red, a St. Louis native, follows in the footsteps of her cousin Nelly. He often finds long term success in other genres. It's a Midwest Swing.

F1: The Movie stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Pitt plays a legendary race car driver returning to the sport to school an emerging star in Idris.

"OMG" - Sexyy Red & Tiësto

Quotable Lyrics