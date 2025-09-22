Sexyy Red Asks "Is You Coo" On Rambunctious Single

Sexyy Red has a had a big 2025, featuring on some of the most viral singles including the Bruno Mars collab "Fat Juicy & Wet."

Sexyy Red has been on an underrated hot streak this year. She's been a key factor on some big singles such as the "WHIM WHAMMIE" remix with PLUTO, the revised version of Tommy Richman's "ACTIN UP," "OMG" with Tiesto for the F1 soundtrack, and more.

The pop crossovers continue too when you think about her work with Jessie Murph the "Blue Strips" remix and Bruno Mars' "Fat Juicy & Wet."

But this week, she's building out her solo catalog with one a new trademark braggadocious banger. "Is You Coo" finds Red asking why the haters continue to bug her, even though she's an established superstar now.

She does so over another late 2000s, early 2010s trap mixtape era beat. Loud hi-hats and car-rattling bass score her flurry of flexes. "Gucci purse with the matching Gucci shoes / He wanna hang with me, I told a n**** I’m cool / Ion see these b*tches through these black shades / Hair done, nails done, and I’m paid."

It's a track that exudes supreme confidence and is a perfect track to spin on your way down to the night club.

This single follows some exciting news for the Missouri native. She will be one of star attractions when it comes to rappers at Coachella 2026. She joins the likes of Young Thug, Little Simz, Clipse, and others next spring.

Sexyy Red "Is You Coo"

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitches hating on Big Sexyy, is you cool?
I’ll pull up on a bitch and act a fool
Pretty bitch but I got some loose screws
Don’t get beat up like your mama used to
I get crazy, yeah, I go buku
Tatted all over my body i’m that dude

